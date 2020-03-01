|
Raymond Terry Tatum died on January 31, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois, after a year-long fight with Leukemia. He was born on August 8, 1955 in Owensboro, Kentucky to parents Raymond Tatum and Clarice (Daniel) Tatum. He spent his childhood in Beaver Dam, Kentucky graduated from Ohio County High School (OCHS) in 1973 with honors, and from Western Kentucky University, with a BA. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Chicago. He soon realized his interest was historic (architectural) preservation, and he spent the rest of his life in the field. He went to Columbia University in NYC to obtain his Master's Degree in Historic Preservation and returned to Chicago, joining the Commission on Chicago Landmarks city staff. He was part of a team that looked at every building in the city to determine which were architecturally significant. The survey, completed in 1995, is the Chicago Historic Resources Survey (CHRS), and is still used today to evaluate which buildings/districts may merit landmark status. After the survey project, he was a consultant in historic preservation on various projects in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. He was rehired by the Commission on Chicago Landmarks in 2000 and remained with the Commission until his retirement in 2014. He will have a long lasting influence on Chicago not only because of the CHRS, but also because he wrote over 50 building and historic district landmark designation reports resulting in the protection of over 1000 buildings in the city. Terry loved to teach and mentor students. It was his passion for over 20 years. He always made time for his students. He taught BA level courses at Columbia College, and graduate level courses at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Terry was also actively involved in several organizations dedicated to historic preservation including Landmarks Illinois and the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council. Terry is preceded in death by his parents and by John Power, his partner/husband of almost 40 years. Terry leaves behind his partner of 23 years, Robert Novak, his sister, Linda Young, nieces Katheryn Michelle Easto & Wynia Leigh Young, his 5 kitties and hundreds of friends. Tax deductible donations in Terry's memory may be made to or to Glessner House https://www.glessnerhouse.org/ A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15 from 2-4 pm at Glessner House (entrance on 18th St.) – 1800 S. Prairie in Chicago. If attending, please RSVP at: [email protected] For further information about the event, please go to: https://www.cremation-society.com/obituaries/Raymond-Terry-Tatum?obId=10809498#/obituaryInfo
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020