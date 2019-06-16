Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Raymond Tracz
Tracz , Raymond Tracz, Raymond S. 93, U.S. Air Force Veteran of WWII, passed away on June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Czacherski), loving father of Karen VanCraenenbroeck, Kevin (Ginger), proud grandpa of Christopher (deceased), Bradley, Kimberly (Michael) Kruse, Timothy (Amy) and Kevin Jr. (Karisa fiancé), dear brother of the late Matt (Blanche), and Edward (Catherine), and cherished great-grandfather of 5 and fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ray owned and operated the Evanston Dairy Queen for 30 years. A visitation will be held on June 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of memorial mass at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Chris Tracz Endowed Scholarship for Rays grandson Christopher; to: Pacific Northwest University, Chris Tracz Endowed Scholarship, 111 University Parkway, Yakima, WA 98901. For information and directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847 831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
