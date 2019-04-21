Home

Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
5801 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 861-6088
Raymond Victor Krygowski

Raymond Victor Krygowski Obituary
Raymond V. Krygowski, 96, formerly of Posen, Illinois, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Friendship Manor, Shakopee, MN. Born to Anton and Victoria Krygowski in East Chicago, IN., Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Sylvia, (nee Hadhazy), children Bruce, Gail (Don) Derrow, Marcia Evans (Bill Dubbs) and grandchildren Alexis, Adrian, Nick, Lindsey, Brad, John, and James. A World War II Marine veteran of the Guam campaign, Ray served as Commander of the American Legion Post in Posen, Illinois, in his later years. Ray was a well-known figure in Posen as owner of Ray's Barber Shop where he could be counted on to dispense his wit and wisdom as a "tonsorial artist." One of eleven, Ray is survived by his brothers Arthur and Victor and sister Virginia. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Ave., Edina, MN., on April 27 at 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will be held in Posen, Illinois, at a later date. The Gill Brothers Funeral Chapels, Inc., in Minneapolis, MN., are assisting the Krygowski family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ray may be shared at www.GILLBROTHERS.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
