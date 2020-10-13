Raymond W. Heilmann, 99, U.S. Army Veteran, of Orland Park, at rest October 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lenore. Loving father of Raymond (Judy), Joseph (Beverlee), and Constance (Philip) Metzler. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Dear brother in law of Therese Heilmann. Many loving nieces and nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his seven siblings. Memorial Mass Tuesday October 20 at 9:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park. Face masks and social distancing required. Interment will take place privately at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia 6200 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago,IL 60660 or www.misericordia.com
would be appreciated.