Raymond W. Strezewski
1943 - 2020
Raymond "Ray" W. Strezewski, age 76, US Army Vietnam Veteran and Bronze Star Recipient, beloved husband for 47 years to Margaret "Peggy" (nee Werle). Loving father of Anne (Kelly) Campbell, John (Lindsay) Strezewski and Laura (Matthew) Lupo. Dearest Papa of Anthony, Scarlett, Juliette, Lucas, Jessa and Julianna. Dear brother-in-law and uncle to many. A visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5-8pm at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. Funeral mass and interment will be held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to watch a livestream of the mass which will be available on Ray's obituary page at hultgrenfh.com on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00am. Memorial gifts may be directed to Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
