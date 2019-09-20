|
Raymond Walter "Ray" Ziemnik, age 89 of Naperville, formerly of Tinley Park, IL passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Harbor Chase of Naperville. He was born October 15, 1929 in Chicago, IL to his loving late parents, Bruno and Mary Ziemnik. Devoted husband of Marianne Ziemnik, nee Burns, wedded on October 20, 1956. Cherished dad of Mark (Laurie) Ziemnik and Suzanne (Danny Barczak) Ziemnik . Adored grandpa of Jeffrey (Kelsey) Ziemnik, Elizabeth (Tim) Klatt, Andrew (Miranda) Ziemnik, and Katie Ziemnik. Great-grandpa of Kyla and Connor Ziemnik and Emma Klatt . Dear brother of the late Virginia Zink and Walter Ziemnik. Ray was a proud US Army Veteran that served in the Korean Conflict. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and his Master's Degree from Loyola University in Chicago. Ray retired as the Director of Human Resources at Motorola. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, photography and gardening. His greatest passion in life was spending quality time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . Visitation: Saturday, September 21st 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Family and friends will meet Monday, September 23, 2019 for an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019