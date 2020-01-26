Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Raymond William Antonucci Obituary
Raymond William Antonucci, US Navy WWII Veteran, Retired CFD Deputy Fire Commissioner. Beloved husband of Marlene, nee Janz. Loving father of Pamela (Kevin) MacGregor, Susan (David) Murphy, and Raymond J. (Pamela) Antonucci. Proud grandfather of eleven, and Great-Grandfather of nine. Memorial visitation 10 AM, Monday, January 27, 2020, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, until time of Memorial Service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's name may be made to Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society, 3400 W. 111th Street PMB 356, Chicago, IL 60655, or https://www.givecentral.org/location/406. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit Raymond's Memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
