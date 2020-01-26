|
Raymond William Antonucci, US Navy WWII Veteran, Retired CFD Deputy Fire Commissioner. Beloved husband of Marlene, nee Janz. Loving father of Pamela (Kevin) MacGregor, Susan (David) Murphy, and Raymond J. (Pamela) Antonucci. Proud grandfather of eleven, and Great-Grandfather of nine. Memorial visitation 10 AM, Monday, January 27, 2020, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, until time of Memorial Service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's name may be made to Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society, 3400 W. 111th Street PMB 356, Chicago, IL 60655, or https://www.givecentral.org/location/406. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit Raymond's Memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
