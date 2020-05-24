Dr. Raymond W. Broz, MD, 100, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Winthrop, Minnesota.
He was born July 22, 1919 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Francis and Marie (Bilek) Broz. On June 9, 1945 he married Dorothy A. Osborn in Hillside, Illinois. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2008.
Raymond attended Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and was in Family Practice in Franklin Park and residing in Hillside. He served in the Army of Occupation in Germany following World War II. Upon retirement he resided in Lac du Flambeau and enjoyed his gardening and singing with the local barbershop chorus. He remained faithful to the Catholic Faith and loved the Catholic Church his entire life.
Survivors include his 8 children and their spouses, 24 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and newborn great-great granddaughter Amaris. Also survived by brother-in laws and extended family members.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Association &/or Catholic Relief Services. Interment will be later at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside Illinois.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.