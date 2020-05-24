Raymond William Broz
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Raymond W. Broz, MD, 100, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Winthrop, Minnesota.

He was born July 22, 1919 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Francis and Marie (Bilek) Broz. On June 9, 1945 he married Dorothy A. Osborn in Hillside, Illinois. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2008.

Raymond attended Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and was in Family Practice in Franklin Park and residing in Hillside. He served in the Army of Occupation in Germany following World War II. Upon retirement he resided in Lac du Flambeau and enjoyed his gardening and singing with the local barbershop chorus. He remained faithful to the Catholic Faith and loved the Catholic Church his entire life.

Survivors include his 8 children and their spouses, 24 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and newborn great-great granddaughter Amaris. Also survived by brother-in laws and extended family members.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Association &/or Catholic Relief Services. Interment will be later at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved