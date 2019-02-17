|
Raymond William Kopp of Northlake, Illinois passed away on January 9, 2019 at the age of 62. Ray spent most of his life in his hometown of Northlake, Illinois before moving to Plainfield, Indiana. Ray was born January 17, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his wife Karen (Soukup) Kopp, his daughter April (Cody Tilson) Kopp, grandson Atlas Tilson, his sister Charlene (Edwin) Hill, his brother Bruce (Paula) Kopp along with several nephews and nieces.A memorial service will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park Chapel, 9900 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Des Plaines, IL on February 22, 2019. The doors will be open at 10:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to and the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019