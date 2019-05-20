Rebecca Alma Cantrall ("Becky") died April 12, 2019 at her home in Rockford, Illinois at 64 years old.Becky was born on June 9, 1954 in Aurora, Illinois. She is predeceased by her mother, Margarete Auguste Cantrall ("Maggie"), and her father, William Randolph Cantrall ("Bill"). She is survived by her brother William Randolph Cantrall II ("Bill"), sister-in-law Denise Cantrall, and nieces Dorianne Elizabeth Browne ("Dori") and Meredith Margarete Johnson ("Molly").Becky spent the greater part of her youth in the close-knit community of Downers Grove, Illinois, attending Hillcrest and Lincoln Elementary schools and then O'Neill Junior High and Downers Grove South. She and brother Bill had many fond memories of visiting their cousins in Aurora and Springfield, Illinois.Becky graduated from Downers Grove Community High School South in 1972. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois in English and Remedial Reading (1977), followed later by a Masters in Social Work from Loyola University, Chicago (1996).Becky was a passionate educator and counselor. Brother Bill and nieces Dori and Molly fondly remember visiting her in Greasewood, Arizona where she taught middle school students on the Navajo reservation. She later returned to the Chicago area, teaching at-risk youth at Lake Park High School in Roselle, Illinois and serving as a school social worker with the Proviso Area for Exceptional Children. She was a dedicated volunteer, assisting resettlement of refugees from Eastern Europe, Ethiopia, and the Middle East in the mid 1990s. Later she established her own counseling business in Hinsdale and then Westmont, Illinois.Becky was a kind and caring family member, and will be remembered for her warm presence at family functions, often bringing gifts for the children. Her nieces enjoyed spending time with her around the holidays when they were young, baking cookies and making crafts. She had a curious spirit, with great interest in Native American art, literature, music, and culture.Memorial reception will be private. Becky will be laid to rest with her mother, maternal grandmother and grandfather, and great-grandparents at St. Pauls cemetery in Montgomery IL. Donations can be sent to your local Humane Society. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary