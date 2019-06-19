Niewohner , Rebecca Rebecca L. (Woodward) Niewohner, 44, of Mt. Sterling, IL formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home. She was born March 18, 1975 in Aurora, IL.



Rebecca was a 1993 graduate of Aurora Central Catholic High School and a 1997 graduate of Western Illinois University. She was a devoted grade school and Jr. High school teacher in the Mt. Sterling, Illinois School District. The joy and pride of Rebecca's life was her beloved daughter Zoe.



She is survived by her daughter, Zoe Niewohner; her mother, Carolyn (Thill) Woodward; her brother, Kurt ( Sarah Wangerin) Woodward; her paternal grandfather, Ron Woodward; her former husband, Kraig Niewohner; her niece, Madison Woodward; her nephew, Tyler Woodward; five aunts, Margie (Cliff) Pensyl, Cindy (Rick) Stoiber, Deb (Dan) Retterer, Cathy (Bob) Roth, Debby Woodward; two uncles, Bill (Debbie) Thill, Scott Woodward; many other family members and friends.



She is preceded in death by her father, Ron A Woodward; her paternal grandmother, Katie Woodward; her maternal grandparents, William and Rose Thill; her sister-in-law, Rebecca R. Woodward; two nephews, Trey and Justin Woodward.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500



Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate. Interment will be private.



