Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
2003 Hassert Blvd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reed Gifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reed E. Gifford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reed E. Gifford Obituary
Reed E. Gifford, 64, of Naperville, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born October 29, 1954 in Minneapolis, MN. Devoted husband of Pamela (nee Paluch) Gifford, loving son to Nerine Gifford, and beloved brother to, Noel (Chuck) Hamm, Dean (Debbie), Kurt (Diane), Quin, Tara, and Glen (Kumi) Gifford, and dear Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife; Kris (nee Kalejs) Gifford and his father; Raymond Gifford. He was previously employed at River View Ford, as Senior Master technician. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March, 21, 2019, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd. Naperville. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now