Reed E. Gifford, 64, of Naperville, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born October 29, 1954 in Minneapolis, MN. Devoted husband of Pamela (nee Paluch) Gifford, loving son to Nerine Gifford, and beloved brother to, Noel (Chuck) Hamm, Dean (Debbie), Kurt (Diane), Quin, Tara, and Glen (Kumi) Gifford, and dear Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife; Kris (nee Kalejs) Gifford and his father; Raymond Gifford. He was previously employed at River View Ford, as Senior Master technician. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March, 21, 2019, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd. Naperville. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019