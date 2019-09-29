Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Cahill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina A. Cahill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina A. Cahill Obituary
Regina A. Cahill, nee Grobe, age 65, of Elmhurst, former Health teacher and gymnastics coach at Fenton High School, founding board member Ronald McDonald House at Loyola Hospital, former President Fenwick Mother's Club; beloved wife of John; loving mother of Michael, Patrick, (fianceé Erin Plecha), Connor and Daniel; loving sister of Richard (Peggy), Loanne, Mark (Lily) and Marianne Grobe; cherished daughter of the late John A. and the late Ethel, nee Casey, Grobe; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 8:45 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Ave, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now