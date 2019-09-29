|
|
Regina A. Cahill, nee Grobe, age 65, of Elmhurst, former Health teacher and gymnastics coach at Fenton High School, founding board member Ronald McDonald House at Loyola Hospital, former President Fenwick Mother's Club; beloved wife of John; loving mother of Michael, Patrick, (fianceé Erin Plecha), Connor and Daniel; loving sister of Richard (Peggy), Loanne, Mark (Lily) and Marianne Grobe; cherished daughter of the late John A. and the late Ethel, nee Casey, Grobe; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 8:45 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Ave, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019