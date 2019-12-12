Home

John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Church
Glenwood and Granville Avenues
Chicago, IL
View Map
Regina A. Lyons Obituary
Regina A. Lyons age 93, passed away December 8, 2019 with her children at her side. She was the loving daughter of the late John and Agnes Wray Maloney; beloved sister of the late Mary Ellen Maloney, Lillian (Francis) Russell and Edward Maloney; loving Mother to Mary Pat Lyons (deceased), Tom (Mary) Lyons, Tim (Kathy) Lyons, Peggy (John Reilly), Regina (Paul Swift); adored Grandma of Tim Lyons, Dan (Shawna) Lyons, Jennifer (Matt) Marino, Kate (Daniel) Dunham, Carney (Jamie) De Napoli, Brigette (Nick) Wilkins and Evan Swift. cherished Great Grandma to Griffin and Nick Lyons, Peyton, Lillee and Ella Lyons, Ryan Dunham, Mia, Margaret, Annabelle & Giuliana Marino, Rocco, Scarlett and Sophia DeNapoli and Thomas, Connor and Peter Wilkins; and a loving aunt to many.

Regina was a lifelong Chicagoan and a diehard sports fan. She attended The Immaculata High School on a music scholarship, graduating in 1944. She enjoyed a successful career at Illinois Bell and after a brief retirement, went to work for the Child Support Division of Cook County for another number of years before entering retirement full time.

Regina's passions were faith, family and friends. She made a mark wherever she went and became endeared to all in the process. To know her was to love her and be loved in return. Visitation will be Saturday December 14th from 9am to 11am followed by 11 am Mass at St. Gertrude Church, Glenwood and Granville Avenues, Chicago. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Regina's memory. We will be forever grateful for the care Mom received at the The Ark at Rainbow Hospice. Funeral arrangements by John E. Maloney Funeral Director 773.764.1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
