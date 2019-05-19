Regina née Bowgierd, 76, died after a long, painful illness on May 16, 2019. Born in Brzesc, Poland, to Józef and Anna née Kontor during the German occupation of Poland on November 17, 1942, she received a degree from the Medical Academy of Poznan, Poland, where she completed a two-year rotating internship and began a residency in General Surgery and Urology before coming to the US in 1971. Following a one-year rotating internship in surgery at Metropolitan Hospital of New York Medical College, Dr. Bowgierd did a three-year residency in psychiatry with the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry at Roosevelt Hospital. After moving to Chicago in 1978, Dr. Bowgierd spent 20 years working as a psychiatrist at city mental health clinics, mainly at the Lakeview Mental Health Clinic. She also spent 28 years as a consultant for the Social Security Administration, ensuring the quality of decisions in disability cases. Independent-minded, adventurous, gregarious, generous, and dedicated to her profession, she is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Kulczycki; her sister, Maria Bowgierd (Andrzej Kazmierczak) of Poznan; her nephew, Grzegorz Kazmierczak; her sisters-in-law, Donna née Kulczycki Mirocha (Chet) and Gloria née Czarnecki Kulczycki (the late Al); as well as many nieces and nephews-in-law, their children and grandchildren. She donated her body to medical research through the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois.Those who wish to honor their memory of her may make a tax deductible donation to her favorite theatrical company, Trap Door Productions, 1655 W. Cortland, Chicago, IL 60622, https://trapdoortheatre.com/support-us/, "Regina Bowgierd" in the memo line or special instructions; or to the Polish Studies fund, "Loyola University Chicago, Dr. Regina Bowgierd Scholarship Fund," Loyola University Chicago, Advancement Division, c/o Keith Johnson, J.D., Director of Development, College of Arts and Sciences, 820 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary