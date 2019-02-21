|
|
Regina Cameron, 75, of Glenview, IL, died Monday, February 18th, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Conor and Brendan; caring sister of Mary Beeler, Frank (Julie) Cameron, Peg (Bob) Ciraldo, Mike (Wendy) Cameron, Jane (Jamie) Allen and the late Tom (Mary Ellen) Cameron Jr. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 3535 Thornwood Rd, Glenview, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Special Olympics, 103 Schelter Rd #25, Lincolnshire IL 60069 OR , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019