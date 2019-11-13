Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge Church
108th & Oxford Ave
Chicago Ridge, IL
Resources
Regina G. McFarland

Regina G. McFarland Obituary
Beloved wife of the late John P. "Jack" McFarland; Loving mother of Maryann (Richard) Ruszkowski, Debbie (Brian) Karr, Bill (Kathy) and the late Johnny McFarland; Cherished grandma of Ricky (Val) Ruszkowski and Tricia (Charlie) McCullough, Alex and Caitlin Karr, and Michael McFarland; Great-grandma of Austyn and Brooklyn; Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday, November 15, 2019 9:15 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th & Oxford Ave, Chicago Ridge; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
