Sr. Regina Jaszwinski
S.M. Regina Jaszwinski CSFN Helen, was called home to God on May 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 72 years.

Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and the late Anna nee Cheslar.

Loving sister of two older brothers who died in infancy – Joseph and John. Sister Regina is survived by a number of cousins and friends. She ministered as a teacher for over 40 years in Texas and Illinois. Toward the end of her career, she served as a receptionist at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital Center before retiring to Nazarethville.

The interment will be private in keeping with current health and safety guidelines of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth – Holy Family Province. To share your messages of remembrance, please visit our Message of Remembrance page:

www.nazarethcsfn.org

A memorial Mass for Sister Regina will be held at a future date. If you would like us to notify you of the date and time of the Memorial Mass for Sister Regina, please email your name and contact information to info@nazarethcsfn.org

Memorials to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673 www.cruz-sojkafh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pauline (Wierzgac)
Friend
