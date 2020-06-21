Regina M. McEvoy, 63, of Romeoville, IL died on Sunday, May 10, from COVID-19. She was the eldest of the 11 children of Regina C. McEvoy and the late John T. McEvoy of Falmouth, MA.



Gina was born in Quincy, MA and grew up in Falmouth. She was a 1975 graduate of Falmouth High School, where she was an excellent student and a pitcher for the "Clippers" varsity softball team. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in botany.



She was a highly intelligent, talented, and creative person, who expressed those qualities in a variety of ways. She was an accomplished competitive ballroom dancer for many years and took great pride in her gardens full of spectacularly colored floral displays. Gina also showcased those talents through the elaborate floral arrangements she personally made for each brother and sister's wedding. She was especially proud of her 20-year second career as a Creative Memories consultant and her wide network of loyal friends & customers. An avid scrapbooker, she loved hosting "crops" each year to give both new and experienced scrapbookers uninterrupted time to work on their projects.



She never married or had children of her own but was not alone. Gina was a much-loved aunt of many nieces and nephews. And especially loyal and supportive to her many devoted friends. Her love and generosity were delivered quietly, and she often chose to stay in the background supporting family and friends. Her happy place was on Cape Cod nestled in a beach chair reading a good romance novel with the waves lapping at her toes.



Gina is survived by her mother, Regina C. McEvoy, brothers Chris, Mark, Kevin, Dick and Sean, and sisters Margie, Kathy, Michelle, Suzie, and Jackie, and her many beloved nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will take place in Falmouth and Chicagoland at a later date when family members and friends can safely honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Gina's name to COVID-19 Relief or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.





