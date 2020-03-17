Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Regina M. Schoeberl

Regina M. Schoeberl Obituary
Regina M. Schoeberl, nee McEldowney; Devoted wife of Scott; Loving Mother of Brendan, Katie, and Grace; Cherished daughter of Terry and Kathleen McEldowney; Beloved sister of Moira McEldowney (Ken Welniak), Sheila (Sandy) Lufrano, Kara (Jeff) Thomas, Kathleen (John) Broline, the late Erin McEldowney, and Annie McEldowney; Dear sister-in-law of Jenny Schoeberl, and Jill Murray; Adoring Aunt of many nieces and nephews; Great and wonderful friend to so many more; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL; Funeral Private; For info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020
