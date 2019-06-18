|
Smith , Regina M. Regina M. Smith nee Culloton, age 85, beloved wife of the late Jack R. Smith; loving mother of Maureen O'Mann and Loretta (Kevin) Murphy; cherished grandmother of Bridget (Patrick) Barrett, Deirdre (Timothy) Rotenberry, Maeve (Corey) Feindt, Kevin Murphy, Ian O'Mann, and Lilly O'Mann; dear great-grandmother of Killen, Breen, Elliot, Orla, and Jack; devoted sister of Julia (Thomas) Russell, and the late John (late Lucille) Culloton; sister-in-law to Patricia (late Thomas) Culloton, she is preceded in death by Lawrence (Marian) Smith, Tom (Sarah) Smith, Roger Smith, Brian (Joann) Smith, and Gilbert (Patricia) Smith; aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many. Visitation Friday, June 21, from 4 to 9 pm; funeral prayers Saturday, June 22, 8 am at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Procession to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Des Plaines, for 9 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For more info www.nelsonfunerals.com or 847-823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019