Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Regina Smith
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Des Plaines, IL
Regina M. Smith Obituary
Smith , Regina M. Regina M. Smith nee Culloton, age 85, beloved wife of the late Jack R. Smith; loving mother of Maureen O'Mann and Loretta (Kevin) Murphy; cherished grandmother of Bridget (Patrick) Barrett, Deirdre (Timothy) Rotenberry, Maeve (Corey) Feindt, Kevin Murphy, Ian O'Mann, and Lilly O'Mann; dear great-grandmother of Killen, Breen, Elliot, Orla, and Jack; devoted sister of Julia (Thomas) Russell, and the late John (late Lucille) Culloton; sister-in-law to Patricia (late Thomas) Culloton, she is preceded in death by Lawrence (Marian) Smith, Tom (Sarah) Smith, Roger Smith, Brian (Joann) Smith, and Gilbert (Patricia) Smith; aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many. Visitation Friday, June 21, from 4 to 9 pm; funeral prayers Saturday, June 22, 8 am at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Procession to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Des Plaines, for 9 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For more info www.nelsonfunerals.com or 847-823-5122.



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019
