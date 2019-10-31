|
Regina M. Thomas, 80, formerly of Mt. Prospect was born June 27, 1939 in Chicago to Henry and Rose (Bakun) Hajduk and passed away October 28, 2019. Regina was the beloved wife of the late John Urso; loving mother of Scott (Janice) Thomas, Barry (Janet) Thomas and Shelly (David Osman) Thomas; cherished grandmother of Kimberly and Paul Thomas; dear sister of Kenneth (Judy) Hajduk and fond aunt of Andrew and Collin Hajduk. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines. Prayers will be said on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:15 AM at the funeral home and proceed to St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mt. Prospect for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 appreciated. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019