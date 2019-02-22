|
Regina Marie Barcelona (nee Hemesath), age 94, formerly of Ossian, Iowa. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Michael J. (Lynette), Janet M. (the late William Martin) Houseman, Guy W. (Janelle) and Russell J. (Jennifer). Dear grandmother of 14 Great-grandmother of 10. Funeral Monday 9:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation 3pm to 7:30pm. Member of Brother Rice and St. Denis Mother's Club, Rosary Club at St. Elizabeth Seton Church and Orland Park Senior Club. In lieu of flowers donations to , 1140 W. Jackson, Chicago, Il 60607 appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019