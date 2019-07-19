|
Regina Theresa Pumpera (nee Mylymuch), 88, of Fox Lake, formerly of Chicago, at rest Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Robert; loving mother of James (Louise) Pumpera, Joan (Dan) Nugara, and Theresa (the late John) Ruggiero; dear grandmother of Michael (Tricia) and Robert Nugara; and cherished great-grandmother of Danielle, Sara, and Justin Nugara. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. until time of prayers at 12:30 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd. (at the intersection with Route 59), Ingleside, IL 60041. Luncheon to follow. Private Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Memorials to the Church appreciated. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information, 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019