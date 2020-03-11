|
Regina V. Vick, nee Selbach, age 93, beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Gerry Ann (Thomas) Krull, Betty Jo, Randy, David and the late Cindy (Bradley) Baise; cherished grandmother of Eric Krull, Lauren Krull, Maddie Baise, Andrew Baise and Justin Baise; preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien, to Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, Mass 10:00 A.M. to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Hospice or the appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020