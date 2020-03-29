Home

Regina Vanessa Reed-Thompson


1953 - 2020
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Regina Vanessa Chestina Reed-Thompson, beloved sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 67 years, after a brief illness. Regina was born on January 28, 1953 in Weber County, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Thompson, her parents and one step-sister. Regina will be forever remembered and cherished by her surviving siblings Glenda Spearman, David Spearman, Tiger (Teresa) Spearman, Donna Ramey, Bonnie Gibson, Frances Ramey, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. A private funeral service will be held for family, with Rev. Thomas A. Libera officiating.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
