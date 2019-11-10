|
Sister Regine Fanning, R.S.M., beloved Sister of Mercy for 79 years. Loved and loving daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (Kelly) Fanning. Happy to be sister to Thomas, John, Mary, Francis, Aloysius, and Charles, all of whom have passed. Grateful aunt of eleven wonderful nieces and four nephews; great aunt of many and their children. Sister Regine ministered in Illinois and Iowa. She was a teacher, religious education coordinator, pastoral associate, spiritual director, as well as a published poet and author. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm with Welcoming Rite at 2:45pm. Visitation Friday 9:00am-10:00am prior to Mass. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 10024 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019