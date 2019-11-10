Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:45 PM
Mercy Circle
3659 W. 99th St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercy Circle
3659 W. 99th St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mercy Chapel
3659 W. 99th St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Mercy Chapel
3659 W. 99th St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regine Fanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Regine Fanning R.S.M.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Regine Fanning R.S.M. Obituary
Sister Regine Fanning, R.S.M., beloved Sister of Mercy for 79 years. Loved and loving daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (Kelly) Fanning. Happy to be sister to Thomas, John, Mary, Francis, Aloysius, and Charles, all of whom have passed. Grateful aunt of eleven wonderful nieces and four nephews; great aunt of many and their children. Sister Regine ministered in Illinois and Iowa. She was a teacher, religious education coordinator, pastoral associate, spiritual director, as well as a published poet and author. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm with Welcoming Rite at 2:45pm. Visitation Friday 9:00am-10:00am prior to Mass. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 10024 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -