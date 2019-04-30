|
Reinaldo J. Chavez, age 73, of Skokie. Beloved husband of Maria, nee Martinez; loving father of Elena and Reinaldo R.; fond son-in-law of Ofelia and Sabas Martinez; dearest brother of Aleida Ramirez, Elina Barcenas, Orlando Chavez, and the late Isela Font, Mirta, Ramon and Humberto Chavez, and Maria Luisa Diaz. Visitation, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Wednesday, May 1, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, Montrose Cemetery, Chicago. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019