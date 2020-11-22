1/2
Reinhardt Steinbart
Reinhardt Steinbart, age 96, formerly of Mount Prospect, passed away November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Pauline D. Steinbart, nee Vrbik, and the late Joan Wuerffel Steinbart. Loving father of Paul (Linda), Raymond (Mary), and the late Elizabeth (Darryl) Messal. Step father of Judy Tolan, and Sue Owens. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Anthony) Johnson, Elizabeth (Joel) Schrank, Chris (Stephanie) Steinbart, Nathanael (Linette) Steinbart, Joshua (Miriam) Steinbart, Ruth (Justin) Swanson, Isaiah Steinbart, Melody Steinbart, and Joseph Steinbart. Great grandfather of Tiana Johnson, Timothy Schrank, Canon Steinbart, Cabot Steinbart, Caedmon Steinbart, Hadassah Steinbart, Joseph Steinbart, Jesse Steinbart, Havalah Steinbart, Elisabeth Steinbart, Grace Steinbart, Peter Steinbart, James Swanson, Cora Swanson. Step grandfather to Jenna Owens, James Owens, Amanda (Nicholas) Testin, Corey (Martha) Tolan, and Henry Tolan. Step great grandfather to Thomas Testin and Shayla Testin. Dear brother of Eleanor (the late William) LaFountain, and Maxine (the late Ralph) Hild. Fond uncle of many.

Visitation Friday, November 27th, 2:00 P.M. until Funeral Service 4:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or St. Peter Lutheran Church 202 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
