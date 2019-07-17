Home

G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
Reinhold Heinosch
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
3033 N Francisco Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Reinhold Heinosch


1966 - 2019
Reinhold Heinosch Obituary
Reinhold "Ron" Heinosch age 53 of Chicago passed away July 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Richard and Anni Heinosch. Loving father of Reinhold (Jena) and Russell Heinosch. Fond brother of Richard (Patricia) Heinosch, Helena (the late Donald) Pelletier and Crystal (Gerd) Baldauf. Proud grandfather of Emilee. Uncle of Peter, Christian, Amy, Donald, Orion and Olivia. Great uncle of Justin, Megan, Jordanna, Savanna, Lukas, James, Thomas, Analiese, Petra and Donald III. Proud owner of Heinosch Stone Care in Chicago. Memorial Mass Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church 3033 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60618. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL. Care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home – Des Plaines, IL. Please omit flowers. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
