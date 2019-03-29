|
Kambach, Reinhold, on March 25th, 2019, Bensenville, husband of the late Ardis. Devoted Father of Ronald (Mary), David (Kathleen), and Kathryn. Adored Grandfather of Brian (Diane), Richard (Alexandra Chaddick), Elizabeth, Timothy (Grace Steiger), and Christopher. Loved Great Grandfather to Rachel, Travis, Matthew, and Parker. Funeral Service will be held Monday April 1st, 2019 10am-1pm at Geils Funeral Home, 180 South York Road, Bensenville, Illinois 60106.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019