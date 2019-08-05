|
Remo Mancini, Age 90. Beloved husband of Rita nee Pontarelli. Loving father of Mirella (Antonio) Tenuta and the late Giulio Mancini. Cherished grandfather of Nick (Kristen) Mancini, Melissa (fiancée Dan) Mancini, Anthony Tenuta and Gabriella Tenuta. Great grandfather of Roman and Jaden Mancini. Dear brother in law of Ross (Gina) Pontarelli. Fond uncle of Dan, Bob, John and Mike. Visitation Wednesday Aug. 7 from 3 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Francis Borgia Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
