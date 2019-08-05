Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Remo Mancini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Remo Mancini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Remo Mancini Obituary
Remo Mancini, Age 90. Beloved husband of Rita nee Pontarelli. Loving father of Mirella (Antonio) Tenuta and the late Giulio Mancini. Cherished grandfather of Nick (Kristen) Mancini, Melissa (fiancée Dan) Mancini, Anthony Tenuta and Gabriella Tenuta. Great grandfather of Roman and Jaden Mancini. Dear brother in law of Ross (Gina) Pontarelli. Fond uncle of Dan, Bob, John and Mike. Visitation Wednesday Aug. 7 from 3 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Francis Borgia Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Remo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now