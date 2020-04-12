Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Rena D. Springer nee Spiro, age 96, of Wilmette, IL. Beloved wife of the late Marvin L. Springer. Loving mother of Eileen Springer, David (Dee) Springer and the late James (Elsa) Springer and Mark Springer. Proud grandmother of Karin, Diana, Jason, Savannah, Ramsey and Alexis and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Anne Reagan, Helen Stewart, and the late, Alexander Spiro, George Spiro and Mary Fields. Rena was a devout Christian and longtime member of the Wilmette Church of Christ. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment private at Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shults-Lewis Child and Family Services, Inc., PO Box 471, Valparaiso, Indiana 46384. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
