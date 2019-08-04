Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Resources
More Obituaries for Renata Buehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renata Elizabeth Buehler


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renata Elizabeth Buehler Obituary
Renata Elizabeth Buehler of Wilmette passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. She was born in Evanston, Illinois on October 7, 1957 to Mignon Buehler and Ralf Johnston. Renata attended Evanston Township High School and graduated from Lake Forest High School. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Arizona. From her gallery to her floral designs and gardening, Renata helped others find rich beauty in the world. She was devoted to her children and took every opportunity to be a part of their lives. She is remembered lovingly as an animated soccer coach, active room mother, and creative arts program volunteer. Renata will be sadly missed and joyfully remembered by her children Francesca (Stephen) Fydenkevez and Grant Terzakis, mother Mignon Buehler, brother Eric, dear friend Jennifer Anderson, and many others. Renata is preceded in death by her father and brother Paul. Her life will be celebrated in a private family service. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renata's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now