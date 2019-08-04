|
Renata Elizabeth Buehler of Wilmette passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. She was born in Evanston, Illinois on October 7, 1957 to Mignon Buehler and Ralf Johnston. Renata attended Evanston Township High School and graduated from Lake Forest High School. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Arizona. From her gallery to her floral designs and gardening, Renata helped others find rich beauty in the world. She was devoted to her children and took every opportunity to be a part of their lives. She is remembered lovingly as an animated soccer coach, active room mother, and creative arts program volunteer. Renata will be sadly missed and joyfully remembered by her children Francesca (Stephen) Fydenkevez and Grant Terzakis, mother Mignon Buehler, brother Eric, dear friend Jennifer Anderson, and many others. Renata is preceded in death by her father and brother Paul. Her life will be celebrated in a private family service. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019