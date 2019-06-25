|
Renate Frankenstein (née Solmitz) died in Evanston on May 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Curt Frankenstein, daughter of the late Edith and Werner Solmitz and sister of the late Frank Solmitz. She is survived by her niece Phoebe Solmitz and her sister-in-law Patricia Solmitz, both of Berkeley, California. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Elliott Chapel, Westminster Place, 3131 Simpson Street, Evanston, IL. Donations to the Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, 8707 Skokie Blvd. #400, Skokie, IL 60077, to the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, 30 S. Wells, #3134, Chicago, IL 60606 or Metropolitan Family Services, 1 N. Dearborn, #1000, Chicago, IL 60602 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019