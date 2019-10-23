Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Catholic Church
8305 N. Harlem Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renate Lingel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renate "Omi" Lingel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renate "Omi" Lingel Obituary
Renate "Omi" Lingel, nee Bosch, age 93, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Henry; dear mother of Lillian (Ronald) Simmons and Cynthia (Walter) Penkala; loving grandmother of Todd (Lindsey) Simmons, Jen (Alonso Noguera) Simmons, Joe (Sophia) Penkala, and Christine (Brian) Marikos; cherished great-grandmother of Ronni Renate Simmons, Braidi Young Simmons, Henry James Penkala, Eleanor Renate Marikos, Ty Robert Henry Simmons, William John Marikos, Milo Werner Penkala, and Emmalu Wren Noguera Simmons. Visitation, Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, October 25, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. John Brebeuf Catholic Church, 8305 N. Harlem Av., Niles. Interment, Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Hospice & Palliative Care (www.rainbowhospice.org), 2601 Navistar Dr., Bldg. 4, Floor 1, Lisle, IL, 60532 or Norwood Crossing (www.norwoodcrossing.org), 6016 N. Nina Av., Chicago, IL, 60631. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renate's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now