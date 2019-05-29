Renato Chiarizia, beloved husband of Kate; proud father of Giulio (Alessandra), delighted grandfather of Filippo and Benedetta; dearly loved brother of Angela (Nino), Alberto (Anita), Alfredo (Nina) and Beatrice (Vittorio). Renato was born in the village of Montemarano in the region of Campania, Italy, in 1942. When he was 15 years old, he moved to Rome with his family and studied at the Classics High School, where he excelled in Greek, Latin and History. Renato attended the University of Rome, where he obtained his Ph.D. in Inorganic Physical Chemistry and later joined the Italian Atomic Energy Agency. His son, Giulio, was born in 1975 and has always been his father's great delight. In the early 1980's, Renato had multiple stints as a Visiting Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois, where he performed research into chemical separations for the treatment of nuclear waste. He moved to the U.S. permanently in 1992, and eventually became a Senior Scientist at the laboratory. Renato authored over 200 publications, including twelve patents and was widely recognized by his peers for his excellence. Renato and his wife lived in Elmhurst, Illinois, and in 2001, he became a proud U.S. citizen. Renato retired from full-time work at Argonne in 2008 but continued to mentor students from around the world who came to study at the laboratory. In 2010, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer but managed to enjoy life (especially bicycling) with the help of excellent care from his doctors and nurses and wife. Renato brought a lively inquisitiveness and energy to his scientific work and to his informal studies of history and language, but always made people comfortable in his company. Although he was happy to be in the U.S., his heart was always with Italy, especially regarding soccer. He was a wonderful husband, a very proud father and grandfather, devoted brother, and was deeply loved by many. Memorial Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, from 11:00 A.M. until time of Memorial Services at 12:00 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for BCAN (bladder cancer advocacy group (https://www.bcan.org/donate/) or Habitat for Humanity (https://www.habitat.org/support/honor-memorial-gifts). Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary