Rene' Sue Friedman (nee Ruben) lost her seven year, valiant fight with lung cancer on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Friedman for almost fifty years, loving mother to Robin Friedman (Danny Sims) and Ronald Friedman (Allysa) and devoted grandmother to Cal, Myles and Cici Friedman and Camille and Isabel Sims. Rene' leaves behind a large loving family. Born and raised in Chicago, Rene' graduated from University of Illinois where she met and married her husband Bob. After graduation, Rene' and Bob moved to Tampa, Florida where they raised their family and Rene' founded and ran The Clay Factory, a regional supplier of pottery materials for institutions and a school for potters and artists. During that time Rene' volunteered with burn patients working with clay and creating their art. Later in life, Rene' and Bob relocated to Jupiter, Florida, where Rene' founded the Lifelong Learning Society at Florida Atlantic University. Over the following nineteen years, Rene' grew the program into the largest Lifelong Learning Society in the United States. The program boasts the nation's most diverse subject matter, serving over 10,000 students every year. Rene' said of her students, at any age, they can wake up and say, "I'm going to school today!". Rene' was known for her vision, perseverance, graciousness, warmth, incredible talent to make friends with strangers, and her extraordinary smile and laugh. Memorial Services will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in Rene's memory to The Susan F. Lasky Foundation (www.laskyfoundation.org). Arrangements handled by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019