Renee Adele Fiarman, 72, loving daughter of the late Herman and Betty Fiarman; beloved sister of Sandra (Douglas) Wadington and the late Melanie Fiarman; proud "Aunt NeNe" of Jeffrey Fiarman, Alana Wadington, and Alisa (Michael) Downey; cherished "Great Aunt NeNe" of Elizabeth, Alexander, Emily, Gavin, Thomas, Ava, and Anthony; dear friend of many. Renee was a dedicated employee of United Airlines who traveled the world working for them as an account executive. Her nieces, nephews, and the rest of her family meant the world to her. She was very giving, caring, and loved family and friends. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, myeloma.org
. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 1:30 pm at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL. For information: call 847-256-5700.