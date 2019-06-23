|
Renee Kisha, age 80, of Glen Ellyn. Beloved wife of the late John W. Kisha; loving mother of Karen (James) Brock, Susan (Michael) Miles, Mylene (Brian) Coleman; devoted grandmother of Kevin Moese, Brandon Brock, Patrick (Megan) Miles, Daniel Miles, Benjamin, William, and Natalie Coleman; great-grandmother of Nolan; fond sister of Daniel (Irene) Rebmann, Noreen (Howard) Machek, the late Stanley (Alda) Rebmann; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 9:00 AM until time of prayers at 10:00 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave, Wheaton. Interment Private. Memorials to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
