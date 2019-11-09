|
|
Renee C. Hansen (nee Chrissis) died on November 6, 2019, in Naples, Florida, at the age of 95.
Renee was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 31, 1924, as the eldest child of Demetrios Chrissis and Georgia Paravantes. She graduated from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana, where she met her husband of more than 60 years, Claire V. Hansen (deceased). Renee was a loving and devoted mother to her sons Charles, Christopher, and Peter. An inspiring community leader, Renee was an active member of the League of Women Voters of Cook County and served as its correctional system chair. Her tireless advocacy for juvenile justice reform earned her an appointment by Illinois Governor Dan Walker as a member of the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board. She was also a director of the Chicago Crime Commission. Renee was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing on the Olympia Fields Country Club women's golf teams.
She is survived by her three sons: Charles (Margaret Hansen, deceased), Christopher (Jane Hansen), and Peter (Marianne Hansen); her seven grandchildren: Liz Wesemann, Christine Armstrong, Caroline Masullo, Alexander Hansen, Charlotte Hansen, Michael Hansen, and Lauren Butler; and her nine great-grandchildren: Henry, Audrey, Philip, Julia, Elliott, Laura, Sam, Charlie, and Jack.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the League of Women Voters Education Fund (https://www.lwv.org/about-us/ways-give} or to Hope Hospice (https://www.hopehcs.org/donate).
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 9, 2019