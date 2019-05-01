Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Reneé E. Kaminsky nee Mirkin, age 73. Beloved wife of Alan Kaminsky. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Shari) Kaminsky, Marla (Paul) Brodsky and Brian Kaminsky. Proud grandmother of Adam, Lauren, Jared, Samantha, David and Ethan. Dear sister-in law of Rayna (the late Max) Adler and sister of Harry (Carol) Mirkin. Service Thursday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Sunset Memorial Lawns. Memorials in memory of Reneé may be made to the University of Chicago Medicine at University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Reneé E. Kaminsky Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Ct., 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615 or Hillel at The University of Illinois, 503 E. John St., Champaign, IL 61820, donate.illinihillel.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
