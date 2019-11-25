|
Renee Hecht, née Feldman, 91. Beloved wife of the late Marvin; devoted mother of Jacqueline, Gineen, and Linda (Peter) Karmin; cherished grandmother of Charlie, Katie, William, and Dusty; Dani and Andrew; loving sister of 7 older siblings who predeceased her; caring aunt and great-aunt of many. Renee worked with Marvin at Cut Rate Toys for many years, finding joy in the toy business. She will be deeply missed. Funeral service Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10 AM, at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org. For info, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019