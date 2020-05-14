Renee Karen Borge, 81, of Burr Ridge, went to heaven on May 11 due to complications from heart disease. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Marc (Mary) Borge, Noelle Borge and Heather (Larry) Birks. Devoted grandmother of Elliot (Leah) and Anne Borge, Larry and Emily Birks and the late Michael Borge. Dear sister of James (late Marilyn) Sluka. Retired school teacher and graduate of Mundelein College. Visitation, Service and Interment private. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to March of Dimes or Misericordia appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at (708) 352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.