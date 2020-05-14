Renee Karen Borge
Renee Karen Borge, 81, of Burr Ridge, went to heaven on May 11 due to complications from heart disease. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Marc (Mary) Borge, Noelle Borge and Heather (Larry) Birks. Devoted grandmother of Elliot (Leah) and Anne Borge, Larry and Emily Birks and the late Michael Borge. Dear sister of James (late Marilyn) Sluka. Retired school teacher and graduate of Mundelein College. Visitation, Service and Interment private. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to March of Dimes or Misericordia appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at (708) 352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I taught aquatics at 5 Seasons - I always enjoyed her spirit when she would attend. She had one of the best smiles
Piper
