Renee Kraus nee Lebo, 85, beloved wife of the late Arthur Kraus and beloved partner of the late Jacob Brody; loving mother of Laurence Kraus, Bonnie (Scott) Litch and Ilyse (Tim) Degen and stepmother of Susan Van Cleve and Beth Brody (Lev Goldberg); cherished Gramma Nay of Arden, Drew, Zoey, Emma, Jake, Sam and Alena; dear sister of Edythe (the late Ronald) Newman and the late Tryna (the late Bernard) Silverstein; fond sister-in-law of Esther (the late Archie) Lieberman and June (the late Paul) Finfer; many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Friday, 9:30 AM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (BJBE), 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation BJBE. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019