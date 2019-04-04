|
Age 66, a resident of Joliet, formerly of Roseland and Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Loving sister of Valerie (Rick) Moore; devoted life partner of Mark Lace; cherished cousin of Dennis Torelli, Janice Torelli, James (Laura) Torelli, and David (Donna) Torelli; dear friend of Mary Kay (James) Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph "Rudy" and Marie Allegrucci (Torelli). She worked for American Clinical Society of Psychologists for 28 years, and previously worked for Sherwin Williams for 25 years. Renee was an avid traveler. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed hosting parties for family and friends. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL60423 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-7 PM. Funeral service, Monday, April 8, 2019 with chapel prayers at 9:30 AM to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment HolySepulchreCemetery, Worth, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL60435 or Will County Humane Society, 24109 Seil Rd., Shorewood, IL60404 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019