|
|
Renee Mandel, 73. Devoted daughter of the late Sol and Jean Mandel. Loving sister of Judge Robert A. (Kim) Mandel and the late Bonnie (Alan) Bernick. Dear aunt of Sara Mandel, Jonathan Bernick, Benjamin Bernick and the late David Bernick and great-aunt of Alexander and Daniel Bernick. Service Friday, 10 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cancer Research Foundation, 3354 North Paulina St., Suite 208, Chicago, IL 60657 www.cancerresearchfdn.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019