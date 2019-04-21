Renee Marie Popovich, nee Kidwell, 59, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Palliative Care Hospice Center, Rush Hospital. Renee was born on June 2, 1959 in Normal, IL to Ralph and Launa Kidwell. Renee attended Waukegan West High School in Waukegan, IL and enrolled in the Purdue University School of Pharmacy in August, 1978. She graduated from Purdue University with her baccalaureate degree in pharmacy in May 1983. Subsequently, Renee became a pharmacist at Highland Park Hospital. In 1991, Renee joined Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL where she was responsible for preparing and coordinating clinical projects and investigations. At Abbott, Renee was also responsible for tracking patient enrollment and study projects and preparing administrative reports on project progress. In 1997, Renee became a project leader and played a pivotal role in helping Abbott gain FDA approval of oral loading of Depakote for acute mania. Subsequently, Renee was employed by Great Lakes Naval Hospital and Dominik's Pharmacy. In April 2004, Renee joined the pharmacy staff at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, IL and practiced there until May 2016. In August 2016, Renee volunteered her time as a teaching assistant in the compounding pharmacy laboratory at the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Pharmacy. She was a member of the American Pharmacists Association and the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacist Association. On October 7, 2006, Renee married Nicholas Popovich and both enjoyed traveling and they took memorable vacations to Maui, Arizona and Europe. Renee also enjoyed vacationing with her five pharmacy girlfriends from Purdue University. The love of Renee's life was her five grandchildren. Renee was preceded in death by her father. Surviving are Renee's family which includes her mother, Launa, her husband Nick, Nick's three sons, Stanley (April), Gabriel (Heidi), and Matthew (Julie) and five grandchildren, Elaine, Luke, Vivian, Ruby and Auden. She is also mourned by uncles and aunts from her Mother's family including Wilmer and Faye White, Sacramento, CA, Judy Richards and Bill White, Bloomington, IL. A celebration of Renee's life is planned for late April. At this time, there will not be a graveside service. If you wish, donations to either UNOS (the United Network for Organ Sharing) or "Donate Life America" in her name would be appreciated. Both organizations seek to increase donors and awareness about organ donation. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary