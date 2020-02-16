|
Renee Renk of Wheeling, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends February 12th. Survived by her longtime companion Laurence T. Stiles, former husband James (Rocky) Rockcastle and Nancy, children Curt, Mark and Sheri Rockcastle, daughter-in-law Kris, Grandma to Nisi, Josh, Nicole, William and Caleb, Great Grandma to Arlo and Mason, and long time friend Diane Moser. Preceded in death by son Bret Rockcastle, daughter-in-law Lynn Rockcastle, companion Bert Wiese and husband William Renk. She was Larry's soul mate and love of his life. She was also a pillar of strength for all her children and grand children; never judging, always loving. She lived a long and fulfilling life of travel, happiness, friends and family. She kept her kindness and sense of humor until the end. She will always be loved and never forgotten. "How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard." A gathering for family and close friends will be held at Renee's home on Sunday, February 23rd anytime between the hours of 12:00pm and 8:00pm. 847-520-3535
