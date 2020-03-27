|
Renee S. Blustein, age 80, of Morton Grove, beloved wife for 54 years of the late Jerry Blustein; loving mother of Debbie and Arnie Bender, Marcy and Jon Soble, Amy and Gary Ross, Denise "NeeNee" and Steve Hernandez; adored Gaga of Adam and Larry Bender, Logan and Olivia Soble, Brad and Matthew Ross; devoted daughter of the late Arthur and the late Lillian Seres; cherished sister of Larry and JoAnn Seres; dear sister-in-law of Evie and Larry Belgrade; treasured aunt, cousins, and friend to many. Due to the pandemic virus and concern for the health of our extended family and friends, the Friday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed. Go to www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, choose "Live Stream" from the menu bar which will direct you to the Facebook page. The live stream will commence Friday at 10:00 a.m. CT. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Judea, 5304 RFD, Long Grove, IL 60047, www.bethjudea.org or Cancer Center at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, 1000 N. Westmoreland Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045, www.nm.org/locations/lake-forest-hospital-oncology. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020